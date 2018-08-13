Police in appeal to locate Birstall man

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to locate 20-year-old Birstall man Lewis Boocock regarding alleged criminal damage and making threats.

Detective Inspector Dan Tillett of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries to locate Lewis Boocock and are appealing for help from the public to locate him.

“Officers do want to speak with him in connection with alleged offences in the Wakefield District.”

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his location is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 131080216338.

Information can also be given online via the 101 livechat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Reports can also be made in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.