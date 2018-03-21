Police name Batley woman who died after being hit by reversing car in Brookroyd Lane

A Batley woman has died from her injuries after being hit by a reversing car, police confirmed today.

Sandra Lee, 56, was knocked down by the Skoda Fabia as it reversed along Brookroyd Lane in Batley.

It happened near to the junction with Brookroyd View at around 12.40pm on Tuesday, March 13.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The woman, who police can today name as Sandra Lee from Batley, later died from her injuries.

"Officers are continuing enquiries into the incident and are still trying to trace two pedestrians – a male and a female - who may have witnessed the incident."

Any witnesses are asked to call the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log 799 of March 13.