21st century trams could be part of new mass transit system for West Yorkshire, say Bradford council bosses

A mass transit system for West Yorkshire could involve “21st century trams” which would link to the proposed high speed Northern Powerhouse Rail, according to a council report.



Senior councillors in Bradford will meet next week to discuss the first steps towards a Leeds City Region transit network which officials say “would have significant benefits for the Bradford district”.

In a statement last night, Bradford council said the plans “include enhanced public transport provision via mass transit such as 21st century trams, linking Bradford’s city centre stations for enhanced north-south connectivity, which would be integrated with Northern Powerhouse Rail”.

New transport routes mooted to boost connections through Leeds City Region

City leaders say the scheme would also provide new additional capacity between Bradford and Leeds with a new stop at Laisterdyke and a line running through the south of Bradford, with a stop in Low Moor before continuing on to Dewsbury in Kirklees.

Senior officials in the county have played down suggestions of any particular mode of transport being used as new technologies are expected to emerge for use in any mass transit system.

I'm personally committed to bringing high speed rail to Bradford, says Transport Secretary Chris Grayling

It follows plans released earlier this month by West Yorkshire Combined Authority for three new mass transit lines in the district over the next 15 years.

A London Underground-style diagram was released of the proposed lines, which would link Leeds city centre with Bradford, the Spen Valley, Castleford and east Leeds.

It is hoped the system could be in place alongside the proposed Leeds leg of HS2 rail system, which is expected in 2032.

Coun Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, Planning and transport, said last night: “The proposed mass transit scheme is in the early stages of development but show the scale of our ambition in ensuring Bradford and the wider district has a transport network fit for the 21st century that can take full advantage of a city centre station for Northern Powerhouse Rail.”