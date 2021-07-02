Voters go to the polls in Batley and Spen by-election

News you can trust since 1879

New well-being garden for staff opens at Dewsbury Hospital

West Yorkshire Police release picture of second man wanted in connection with assaults on Labour activists in Batley and Spen

Three city mayors join Kim on final days of campaign trail

In pictures: Batley and Spen by-election count

In pictures: Stand Up To Racism rally in Batley

Police seek another man over attack on canvassers in Batley

Kim Leadbeater 'delighted' that Batley and Spen 'voted for hope'

12 pictures of Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he visits Birstall

Voters go to the polls in Batley and Spen by-election

Batley and Spen by-election results: Kim Leadbeater wins for Labour

Anne Marie Waters, The For Britain Movement - 97

Howling Laud Hope, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party - 107

Here are the full results:

George Galloway, representing the Workers Party, finished third.

Ms Leadbeater beat Conservative candidate Ryan Stephenson by a narrow margin of 323 votes.