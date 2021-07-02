Batley and Spen by-election results: Kim Leadbeater wins for Labour
Kim Leadbeater has won the Batley and Spen by-election, holding the seat for Labour.
Ms Leadbeater beat Conservative candidate Ryan Stephenson by a narrow margin of 323 votes.
George Galloway, representing the Workers Party, finished third.
Here are the full results:
Kim Leadbeater, Labour - 13,296 votes
Ryan Stephenson, Conservative - 12,973
George Galloway, Workers Party - 8,264
Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrats - 1,254
Corey Robinson, Yorkshire Party - 816
Therese Hirst, English Democrats - 207
Jack Thomson, UKIP - 151
Howling Laud Hope, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party - 107
Mike Davies, Alliance for Green Socialism - 104
Paul Bickerdike, Christian People's Alliance - 102
Jonathan Tilt, Freedom Alliance - 100
Anne Marie Waters, The For Britain Movement - 97
Andrew Smith, Rejoin EU - 75
Oliver Purser, Social Democratic Party - 66
Jayda Fransen, Independent - 50
Susan Laird, Heritage Party - 33