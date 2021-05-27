Batley and Spen by-election set for July 1

Voters in Batley and Spen will go to the polls on Thursday, July 1

Kim Leadbeater has been selected as the Labour candidate for the by-election in the constituency previously represented by her sister.

The by-election was triggered after Tracy Brabin had to quit Westminster following her election as the first Mayor of West Yorkshire.

The writ for the by-election was moved in the Commons by Labour today (Thursday), with the party saying polling day will take place on July 1.

Labour is defending a majority of 3,525 over the Tories from the 2019 general election.

The party lost Hartlepool in a by-election on May 6 as another brick in the “red wall” of northern seats crumbled, with Ryan Stephenson hoping for a repeat performance as the Tory candidate in Batley and Spen.

Other candidates who have announced they will be standing include Corey Robinson for the Yorkshire Party, Paul Bickerdike for the Christian People's Alliance, and George Galloway on behalf of the Workers' Party of Britain.