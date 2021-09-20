Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater self-isolating after positive Covid test

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

Ms Leadbeater, who was elected to the seat at the start of July, told followers on Twitter she was “not too unwell” and said that she has received two doses of the Covid vaccine. She followed it with a fingers-crossed emoji.

She tweeted on Sunday afternoon: “Sorry to report that I have tested positive for Covid.

“I’ve been doing regular [lateral] flow tests – all negative until yesterday, so I did a PCR test.

“I am sadly cancelling engagements for the next 10 days while I self-isolate.”