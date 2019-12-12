BREAKING: Exit polls predicting win for Conservatives in crucial election

The Conservative Party are predicted to win the General Election 2019.

The Exit Poll results were released at 10pm and predict a 368-seat win for the Tories.

The results came in after polling stations up and down the country closed.

The results show the Tories to win the election with a huge majority, and hold government.

The Labour Party are predicted to win 191 seats, the Scottish National Party (SNP) are predicted to win 55, the Liberal Democrats 13, the Green Party with one seat, while the Brexit Party is predicted to win 0.

The Batley and Spenborough, and Dewsbury constituency ballots will be counted at Cathedral House, in Huddersfield.

The candidates for Batley and Spen are: Labour's Tracy Brabin; Conservative's Mark Brooks; Lib Dem John Lawson; Brexit Party's Clive Minihan; Greens' Tahir Akram; and Independent Paul Halloran.

The candidates for Dewsbury are: Labour's Paula Sherriff; Conservative Mark Eastwood; Lib Dem John Rossington; Brexit Party's Philip James; Greens' Simon Cope; and The Monster Raving Loony Party's Sir Archibald Earl 'Eaton' Stanton.

The Dewsbury Reporter, Batley & Birstall News, and Spenborough Guardian will be haring the results throughout the night.