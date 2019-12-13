BREAKING: Results in for Batley & Spen, and Dewsbury

Labour's Tracy Brabin took the Batley & Spen seat and Conservative's Mark Eastwood took Dewsbury.

Ms Brabin won with 22,594 votes. Conservative Mark Brooks received 19,069, Green candidate Tahir Akram won 692, Brexit Party's Clive Minihan received 1,678 votes, Independent Paul Halloran was given 6,432, while Lib Dem's John Lawson received 2,462.

MP Mr Eastwood gained the Dewsbury constituency after receiving 26,179 votes, beating Ms Sherriff, who received 24,618.

Lib Dem John Rossington won 2,406 votes, Brexit Party's Philip James received 1,874, Green Party candidate Simon Cope won 1,060, while The Official Monster Raving Loony Party candidate, Sir Archibald Earl 'Eaton' Stanton received 252 votes.