BREAKING: Turnout results for Batley & Spenborough, and Dewsbury

Two Kirklees constituencies have seen majority turnouts.
66.66% voter turnout in Batley & Spen, and 69.59% in Dewsbury.
53,036 (out of 79,058) ballot papers were received for Batley and Spen and 65,540 (out of 81,253) were received for Dewsbury.
Exit polls have forecast a huge Conservative win.
The Conservatives are predicted to win 368 seats, whilst Labour are predicted to win 191, 55 for SNP, 13 for Lib Dems, 1 for Green and 0 for the Brexit party.
The General Election counts for Kirklees for the Dewsbury, and Batley & Spen constituencies are currently taking place at Cathedral House, St Thomas’ Road, in Huddersfield.