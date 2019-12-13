BREAKING: Turnout results for Batley & Spenborough, and Dewsbury

Two Kirklees constituencies have seen majority turnouts.

66.66% voter turnout in Batley & Spen, and 69.59% in Dewsbury.

The General Election counts for Kirklees including the Dewsbury, and Batley & Spen constituencies are currently taking place at Cathedral House, St Thomas Road, in Huddersfield.

53,036 (out of 79,058) ballot papers were received for Batley and Spen and 65,540 (out of 81,253) were received for Dewsbury.

Exit polls have forecast a huge Conservative win.

The Conservatives are predicted to win 368 seats, whilst Labour are predicted to win 191, 55 for SNP, 13 for Lib Dems, 1 for Green and 0 for the Brexit party.

