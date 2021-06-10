By-election candidate calls for referendum on lockdown

Jonathan Tilt, the Freedom Alliance candidate in the Batley and Spen by-election

Jonathan Tilt, who is standing for the Freedom Alliance at next month's poll, said the decision needs to be taken away from "professional politicians who are too far removed from everyday life" and made instead by the people through a referendum.

Mr Tilt said: “The Conservative Government have continually extended lockdown restrictions and I expect them to do the same on June 21.

"Labour have failed to provide any meaningful opposition. The people now need to decide the best way forward.

"Lockdowns come at a price. Business and school closures and the postponement of NHS treatments have caused desperation, devastation and anxiety to many hard-working people.

"The £500billion of debt taken on by the UK government will take generations to repay and will probably result in runaway inflation in the near future.

"Decisions of this magnitude need to be taken away from professional politicians who are too far removed from everyday life.

"As with Brexit, the country’s position on lockdown should be decided by the people through a referendum.

“Freedom Alliance as a party believe in direct democracy. We want to see an end to paid politicians with decisions taken both locally and nationally by the people through referendums.

"The political classes are resisting this because it would mean an end to their big salaries and pensions