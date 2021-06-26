By-election candidates face questions on climate and education

The virtual hustings event takes place ahead of next week's Batley and Spen by-election

There will be questions posed on topics such as climate change, education and green jobs. The event, which starts at 7pm, is free for anyone to attend and participate in, with local people getting the chance to submit questions for the candidates to answer.

Candidates from all parties have been invited, but only the Lib Dem and Labour candidates have agreed to attend.

Jude, a student based in the area and a member of Teach The Future, said: "By-elections like the one in Batley and Spen on July 1 hold a key function - they can illustrate what the population are not getting from their Government.

"They serve as a reflection point between general elections, where particular issues, both local and national, tend to rear their heads far more.

"I want this by-election to serve to show the UK that the North wants change around the climate crisis.

"Whoever is elected, I, along with my peers, will be very enthusiastic to work with the incumbent MP to help climate education gain a larger platform in Yorkshire.

"Best of luck to each candidate."

A spokesperson for the event organisers said: "The outcome we are aiming for by hosting this virtual hustings is to help constituents raise their voices on matters which they are passionate or concerned about.

"Climate change is a real issue which has real consequences globally, but also on a local scale, so should be tackled as such."

To sign up to watch the hustings live, visit www.teachthefuture.uk.