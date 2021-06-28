Candidate hits out after being excluded from by-election debates

Thérèse Hirst, the English Democrats' candidate in the Batley and Spen by-election

Ms Hirst, who is the party's deputy chairman, claims she has not been invited to any hustings during the by-election campaign or been given fair coverage in the media, intends to make a formal complaint to the Electoral Commission and Ofcom about the matter.

In a statement she said: “It is outrageous that there seems to be a deliberate attempt to air-brush me out the picture because the opposition parties do not want to let the electorate hear what I have to say and offer.

"The only conclusion I can draw is that they are scared that the people of Batley and Spen might actually vote for a party that will do what they say will and represent their interests in Westminster."

She added: "One would think that there were only two candidates running in this by-election: Kim Leadbeater, the Labour candidate, and George Galloway, from the Worker’s Party.

"I came second in the 2016 by-election and am one of most experienced candidates standing.