Donald Trump gives view on UK General Election

The President of the United States has gave his view as the UK General Election reaches its conclusion.
In a tweet, Donald Trump has given his support to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as his Conservative Party look set to win the 2019 General Election.
Looking like a big win for Boris in the U.K.!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019
