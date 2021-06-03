'Faith not fear' says Paul as he enters Batley and Spen race

Paul Bickerdike will be standing for the Christian People's Alliance in the Batley and Spen by-election

Paul has been married to Janet for almost 28 years and they have two mature children.

They have worked for 13 years as local authority foster carers in Kirklees, fostering more than 25 children.

As a committed Christian he has supported the homeless, people with mental health issues, alcoholics, drug addicts and people with anti-social behaviour orders, among others.

He firmly believes in a just society where every individual counts.

He wants politics to become relevant to the person on the street again and for people to be able to feel politicians listen to their opinions.

He feels that the Christian People’s Alliance will help create a fairer society for all.

He lives locally and has seen the troubles that political issues have created in the area.

He wants to see investment in the area with regard to jobs and community resources for the young and old alike.