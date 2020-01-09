Former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox added to Oxford Dictionary of National Biography

The former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox is one of the names added to the new edition of the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography.

The latest update of the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography is published today (Thursday) and adds biographies of 228 men and women who left their mark on the UK, and who died in the year 2016.

Jo was murdered in the midst of the 2016 referendum campaign, but is remembered fondly for her passionate and compassionate campaigning for humanitarian causes.

The Labour MP served as the representative for the Batley and Spen constituency for just over a year.