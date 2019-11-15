General Election: Final candidates named for Dewsbury, and Batley and Spenborough

Kirklees Council have confirmed the names of all General Election candidates standing for Dewsbury, and the Batley and Spenborough constituency.

With the UK heading back to the polls on December 12, the deadline for parties to confirm their prospective parliamentary candidates (PPCs) passed at 5pm yesterday evening.

There are two parliamentary constituencies which are in or cross over for Kirklees: Batley and Spen, and Dewsbury.

Between them, two Labour MPs were elected in the last general election, held in June 2017, who are both standing again for their constituencies.

Labour MP for Dewsbury, Paula Sherriff will stand as her party's PPC after winning the General Election in 2017 with 28,814 votes, beating nearest competitor by 3,321 votes.

Dewsbury resident MP Sherriff will stand against The Conservative Party's PPC Mark Eastwood, who also lives in Dewsbury.

John Rossington, who lives in Dewsbury, will be standing for the Liberal Democrats, while Philip James, who resides in Calder Valley, will be Dewsbury's Brexit Party PCC.

The Green Party have confirmed they are standing candidate Simon Cope, also of Dewsbury.

A final surprise for the Dewsbury constituency comes from The Official Monster Raving Loony Party, who have put forward its PPC Dewsbury resident Sir Archibald Earl `Eaton' Stanton.

Batley and Spenborough resident and Labour and Co-operative Party MP Tracy Brabin will stand again as her party's PPC after winning the 2017 General Election with 29,844, beating her closest competitor by 8,961 votes.

Marks Brooks, who lives in Kent, will stand as the Conservative Party's PPC for Batley and Spen.

The Liberal Democrats will be represented by Batley and Spen candidate John Lawson, who lives in Cleckheaton.

The Batley Borough Independent Party (Heavy Woollen District) will be represented by candidate Paul Halloran, who lives within the Batley and Spenborough area.

The Brexit Party have put forward PPC Clive Minihan, who has a current address confirmed as Twickenham, in London.

The General Election count for Kirklees - the Dewsbury, and Batley and Spen constituencies - will take place at Cathedral House, St Thomas’ Road, in Huddersfield.