Here's the full list of candidates in the Batley and Spen by-election

Voters will go to the polls in Batley and Spen on Thursday, July 1

The 16 candidates are as follows:

Paul Bickerdike, Christian People's Alliance.

Mike Davies, Alliance For Green Socialism.

Jayda Fransen, Independent.

George Galloway, Workers Party.

Thomas Anthony Gordon, Liberal Democrats.

Therese Hirst, English Democrats.

Howling Laud Hope, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party.

Susan Laird, Heritage Party.

Kim Michele Leadbeater, Labour Party.

Oliver James Nicholas Purser, Social Democratic Party.

Corey James Robinson, Yorkshire Party.

Andrew Jonathan Smith, Rejoin EU.

Ryan Stephenson, The Conservative Party.

Jack James Thomson, UK Independence Party.

Jonathan Richard Tilt, Freedom Alliance.

Anne Marie Waters, The For Britain Movement.

The by-election was called last month following Tracy Brabin's election as West Yorkshire Metro Mayor.