How to watch the General Election results - Yorkshire Post blog and TV line-ups for ITV, Channel 4, BBC and Sky

All-star political and comedic line-ups will appear on tonight's election coverage across national television platforms.

Up-to-the-minute news and results from constituencies around Yorkshire, however, will be available through the night from this website.

An election count in Leeds. Picture: Steve Riding.

Yorkshire Post reporters will be working at the counts in the region to deliver fresh snippets in real time on our blog, which can be viewed on the homepage in the evening.

Former Morley and Outwood MP Ed Balls will form part of ITV's roster, as he appears alongside ex-Chancellor George Osborne and previous Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson in a show presented by Tom Bradby.

Analysis will also come from, Jo Johnson, former Conservative minister who left his brother Boris Johnson's cabinet over Brexit earlier this year.

Ed Balls with constituents while Morley and Outwood MP. Picture: Allan McKenzie.

Jon Lansman, chairman of Momentum, the organisation behind Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party, is set to appear.

Gisela Stuart, chairwoman of Vote Leave and ex-Labour MP turned Tory voter is scheduled.

Labour heavyweight, former Home Secretary Alan Johnson, is also in the line-up.

Election 2019 Live: The Results is on ITV from 9.55pm.

A more lighthearted and satirical take can be expected by viewers on Channel 4, however, as television personalities and stand-up comedians appear.

Its Alternative Election Night coverage features Katherine Ryan along with Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Rylan Clark-Neal.

The line-up will include political guests such as ex-Home Secretary Amber Rudd and former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson, as well as comedians Jimmy Carr and Nish Kumar, RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan and Made In Chelsea star Georgia "Toff" Toffolo.

Clare Balding has previously been confirmed to appear on the show, along with Matt Forde, who will run the Alternative News Desk, and Rob Rinder will be assessing the mood of the nation out and about.

Channel 4 News's Andy Davies, Clare Fallon, Ciaran Jenkins, Victoria Macdonald, Fatima Manji, Darshna Soni and Alex Thomson will also appear throughout the broadcast.

Alternative Election Night will air from 9.55pm.

Over on the BBC, Huw Edwards will be the lead presenter alongside Reeta Chakrabarti, Andrew Neil, Tina Daheley and Jeremy Vine with his "swingometer".

It will include experts such as the broadcaster's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg, Europe Editor Katya Adler, Economics Editor Faisal Islam, and Media Editor Amol Rajan, alongside Professor Sir John Curtice.

BBC presenters in key constituency locations, including Naga Munchetty, Andrew Marr, Martha Kearney, Nick Robinson and Lucy Manning will bring news and results from across the UK throughout the night.

Sarah Smith and Kirsty Wark will broadcast live from Scotland.

Sophie Raworth will analyse the results as they come in on a giant constituency map of the UK.

After polls close, the exit poll - and eventually the election result - will be projected onto Old Broadcasting House.

Its coverage begins at 9.55pm.

On Sky News, host Dermot Murnaghan will be joined by former Speaker John Bercow from 9pm.

Analysis will come from Political Editor Beth Rigby, with Deputy Political Editor Sam Coates and Economics editor Ed Conway will join.

The company's Lewis Goodall and Rowland Manthorpe are also due to join forces with Buzzfeed's Senior Political Correspondent, Emily Ashton, and reporter Ade Onibada.