In pictures: Batley and Spen by-election count
On a tense night at the Batley and Spen by-election count, Kim Leadbeater has been elected as the constituency's new MP.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 5:44 am
Updated
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 5:46 am
Ms Leadbeater has held the seat for Labour with a slim majority of just 323 votes ahead of Conservative candidate Ryan Stephenson.
George Galloway, representing the Workers Party, finished in third place.
Our photographer Bruce Fitzgerald has been at the count at Cathedral House in Huddersfield throughout the night.
Here is a selection of his images.
