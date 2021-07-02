Candidates and supporters at the Batley and Spen by-election count at Cathedral House in Huddersfield

In pictures: Batley and Spen by-election count

On a tense night at the Batley and Spen by-election count, Kim Leadbeater has been elected as the constituency's new MP.

By Dominic Brown
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 5:44 am
Updated Friday, 2nd July 2021, 5:46 am

Ms Leadbeater has held the seat for Labour with a slim majority of just 323 votes ahead of Conservative candidate Ryan Stephenson.

George Galloway, representing the Workers Party, finished in third place.

Our photographer Bruce Fitzgerald has been at the count at Cathedral House in Huddersfield throughout the night.

Here is a selection of his images.

1. Lib Dems

Liberal Democrat supporters at the Batley and Spen by-election count

2. Taking note

Batley and Spen by-election count

3. Pose

The Monster Raving Loony Party team pose for the camera

4. Keeping watch

Batley and Spen by-election count

