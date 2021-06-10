Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer and Batley and Spen by-election candidate Kim Leadbeater tour Batley Bulldogs' stadium with club chairman Kevin Nicholas. Photo: Getty Images

In pictures: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Batley

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said “the circus” had come to town for the next few weeks as he visited Batley ahead of next month's by-election.

By Dominic Brown
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 4:55 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th June 2021, 4:56 pm

Sir Keir was in the constituency today (Thursday) to join Labour candidate Kim Leadbeater on the campaign trail ahead of the upcoming poll on July 1.

They were given a tour of the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, home of Batley Bulldogs RLFC, by club chairman Kevin Nicholas.

Sir Keir said: “This by-election is not about me, it’s about the people of Batley and Spen and whether they get a fantastic MP who is going to stick up for them whenever they need a champion."

During the visit he also said he does not want to see any more local lockdowns in places like Kirklees.

