In pictures: Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Dewsbury

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Dewsbury this morning as part of a campaigning trip to West Yorkshire.

By Dominic Brown
Friday, 18th June 2021, 2:59 pm

Mr Johnson called in at the Kirklees College Springfield Sixth Form Centre, where he met with students and staff and also tried his hand at some engine repairs in the automotive shop.

The PM is in Batley this afternoon, on the campaign trail with Ryan Stephenson, the Conservative candidate in the upcoming Batley and Spen by-election.

Voters are set to go to the polls to choose their new MP on July 1.

These photos from Getty Images are from Mr Johnson's visit to the college site in Dewsbury earlier today.

1. Overalls

Boris Johnson enters the automotive shop during a visit to Kirklees College Springfield Sixth Form Centre. Photo: Getty Images

2. Workshop

Mr Johnson assists in an engine repair at the automotive shop during a visit to Kirklees College. Photo: Getty Images

3. Discussion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chats with teachers in the arts and design area during a visit to Kirklees College Springfield Sixth Form Centre in Dewsbury. Photo: Getty Images

4. Repairs

The Prime Minister assists in an engine repair at the automotive shop. Photo: Getty Images

