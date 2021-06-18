In pictures: Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Dewsbury
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Dewsbury this morning as part of a campaigning trip to West Yorkshire.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 2:59 pm
Mr Johnson called in at the Kirklees College Springfield Sixth Form Centre, where he met with students and staff and also tried his hand at some engine repairs in the automotive shop.
The PM is in Batley this afternoon, on the campaign trail with Ryan Stephenson, the Conservative candidate in the upcoming Batley and Spen by-election.
Voters are set to go to the polls to choose their new MP on July 1.
These photos from Getty Images are from Mr Johnson's visit to the college site in Dewsbury earlier today.
Page 1 of 3