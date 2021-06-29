In pictures: Stand Up To Racism rally in Batley

Speakers from one of the Batley mosques; Huddersfield, Leeds and Rotherham Trade Union Councils; University and College Union; and the National Education Union took part and a number of messages of support from other community organisations and unions were read out.

A spokesperson said: "The streets of Batley were filled with anti-fascists marching in unity: black, white, Muslim and non-Muslim. A clear victory for our side."

The rally took place in response to a planned demonstration by far right groups in the town.

Batley Labour Councillor Fazila Loonat said: "People of Batley and Spen came together united with comrades from all over Yorkshire representing unions and alliances to say it loud and clear - racists aren't welcome on our streets and we won't be divided.

"I represent Batley as a Labour ward councillor and it was fantastic and somewhat emotional seeing all communities including Muslims come and joining the march."

Akooji Badat, chair of Snowdon Street Mosque in Batley, said: “This peaceful protest was a great peaceful way to show the whole world and be an example to all how to tackle fascism and racism.”

Jane Aitchison, president of Leeds Trades Council, said: “It’s an affront to Jo Cox’s memory and the people of Batley that Tommy Robinson planned to march here - and it’s a victory that we stopped him.

"Fascism will never win here because Batley, like most of Britain, is made better by immigration. Waves of Irish immigrants, European Jews, south Asians and many others have enriched our culture, staffed our NHS and made this country better.

"Batley was famous for showcasing talent at the world famous Batley Variety Club from all around the globe. This is a great welcoming place - we intend to keep it that way.”

