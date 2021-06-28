Labour activists pelted with eggs on campaign trail

Kim Leadbeater, Labour's candidate in the Batley and Spen by-election

Newly elected West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said she was leafleting with “colleagues, volunteers and campaigners” in the Whitaker Street area of Batley on Sunday when they “were followed, verbally abused and physically assaulted by a group of young men”.

Ms Brabin, who was the Labour MP for the constituency before winning the metro mayor job in May, said: “The group I was with included young people and the elderly. I witnessed them being egged, pushed and forced to the ground and kicked in the head.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Sunday evening that they are investigating, and Ms Brabin – who also holds the police and crime commissioner responsibility for the region – praised officers for their swift response.

But she added: “We know why tensions are rising in our streets. Those who want to sow division are not welcome in our community.

“The actions of these people do not represent the Batley and Spen I know. We are kinder than this.”

Labour MP for Halifax, Holly Lynch, who has been campaigning with the party's candidate in this week's by-election, Kim Leadbeater, added: “There has been a series of increasingly serious and violent attacks in recent days and this is absolutely unacceptable.

“Lawless thugs are seeking to intimidate and attack those involved in the proper democratic process.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has condemned as “disgraceful” the abuse that Ms Leadbeater faced while campaigning on Friday. Footage emerged of her being shouted at in the street, heckled and being chased to her car.

“The abuse Kim Leadbeater has faced is disgraceful," Sir Keir said.

“George Galloway’s poisonous politics have no place in our country.

“The best way people can counter it is by voting for Labour and Kim on Thursday.”