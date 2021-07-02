Labour leader celebrates by-election win with Kim Leadbeater in Cleckheaton

Kim Leadbeater celebrates her victory in the Batley and Spen by-election with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Cleckheaton. Photo: Getty Images

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has visited Batley and Spen to congratulate Kim Leadbeater on becoming the constituency's new MP.

By Dominic Brown
By Dominic Brown
Friday, 2nd July 2021
Sir Keir and Ms Leadbeater met with Labour supporters for a celebration in Cleckheaton earlier today, following her victory in yesterday's by-election.

In a close-run contest, Ms Leadbeater held off the challenge of the Conservatives' Ryan Stephenson, winning by a slim majority of 323 votes.

Her election means Batley and Spen remains a Labour seat, as it has been since 1997.

Here is a selection of photos from earlier today in Cleckheaton.

