MP on checkout to ask everybody to ‘keep your cool’ in run-up to Christmas

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater on the checkout at Tesco in Cleckheaton

Ms Leadbeater, who was a regular shopper at the store for many years herself, said she was shocked by the level of abuse directed towards shop workers and others.

A survey by the trade union USDAW found that more than 90 per cent of shop workers had been verbally abused and 64 per cent have been threatened in the last twelve months.

The union is asking everyone to "keep your cool", especially in the stressful period running up to Christmas.

Ms Leadbeater said: “Abuse and threats should never be part of the job.

"Whether it’s people working in retail, taxi and bus drivers, NHS staff or anybody else, this kind of behaviour is never acceptable.