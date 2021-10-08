Politically Speaking by Kim Leadbeater: Knowing the streets are safe offers security

TACKLING CRIME: West Yorkshire Police officers out on the streets of Batley

Two of the issues that come up most when I talk to constituents across Batley and Spen are jobs and crime. On the face of it, two very different concerns but ones that I believe go to the heart of what most people are crying out for – security. Having a decent job guarantees personal and family security. Knowing the streets are safe offers physical security.

I’ve been busy on both issues in recent days.

Quite rightly, the safety of women and girls has been at the forefront of all our minds following the horrific murder of Sarah Everard.

We must redouble our commitment to the fight against crime and the support for victims. This is not a party political issue, but I was glad when Keir Starmer made it a priority in his party conference speech.

I just managed to get to Brighton in time to hear it by jumping on a 5am train the morning after getting the all-clear from my Covid infection.

I was back in Batley the following day to join West Yorkshire Police officers out on the streets as part of the work we have been doing together on road safety and illegal parking. In the space of just two hours while I was with them they issued nine parking tickets, tackled seven speeding offences and seized a vehicle without tax and insurance.

I know they would like to do more but it’s clear they need more resources and, crucially, extra officers. So I’ve written to Government ministers calling for the funds to be released to make up for all the cuts over the past ten years.

Hardly a day goes by without people contacting me about these issues and I take them very seriously. This week I’ll be joining the police and the council’s director of highways for a follow-up meeting with local residents to discuss what progress has been made during the last couple of months and what more needs to be done.

Jobs has been a major focus for me over the past month. Since my last column I made my maiden speech in Parliament when I said that here in Batley and Spen “we need more jobs – but good quality jobs doing what we do best in manufacturing and services, not huge soulless warehouses full of robots”.

I have had a variety of meetings with local businesses across the constituency, I have set up a business advisory group and just this week I held my first ever Jobs Fair in Batley. The atmosphere was buzzing and it was a real joy to be able to connect over 30 employers and training providers with people looking for work, apprenticeships or development opportunities. I’m planning more of the same around the constituency in the coming months.

I am only one person – and sadly I can’t stop every speeding motorist, fill every pothole or secure work for every single person – but my approach will always be to try and bring together people with particular concerns or needs with those who can do something to help.