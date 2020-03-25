Politically Speaking: By Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen

Do the right thing at this time of national crisis

We are currently in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic and there is a lot of concern and anxiety about how this is going to affect our families and communities.

Fears are being exacerbated by the panic buying and stockpiling taking place in our supermarkets, with toilet roll, paracetamol, hand wash, pasta and baked beans shelves lying empty in nearly every store.

This behaviour is really concerning, which is why my colleague Luke Pollard MP and I have urged advertising and PR firms to create new TV, print and online adverts telling people to do the right thing at this time of national crisis: to shop sensibly, stay at home and slow the spread of the virus.

These companies have the opportunity to save lives with their work which is why we are calling on them to step up and help.

At the time of writing, we’ve had 11 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kirklees, and the Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust - which includes Dewsbury Hospital – has sadly had two fatalities.

It’s incredibly important to follow Government advice and maintain good personal hygiene by regularly washing our hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, avoiding large gatherings of people and if we suffer any symptoms – a high temperature and/or a new, continuous cough – to self-isolate for seven days.

People with long-term health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease, also need to take care as they are more vulnerable to the illness.

The majority of people will survive a diagnosis, but it’s crucial we take all possible precautions to protect the most vulnerable people in society.

One of the biggest concerns I have is how Covid-19 is going to affect freelance workers, the self- employed and independent businesses. I’ve been contacted by thousands of people who face an uncertain future after projects and events have been postponed or cancelled altogether, leaving them with no source of income to pay the bills.

I’ve written to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak asking for more support for the self-employed including a minimum income for freelancers and the self-employed.

With 4.8 million self-employed people working in Britain, this large group of the population cannot be left to suffer.

I will continue to be the voice for Batley and Spen throughout this crisis, doing my utmost to keep casework moving and fighting to get my constituents justice, and my team can be reached as usual during normal business hours.

So far during this crisis the BBC has done amazing work covering the growing Coronavirus pandemic, how it is affecting the world and keeping everyone up to date with all the latest information.

It’s more important now than ever that our trusted public service broadcaster is protected from Government cuts which will put the vital services it provides at risk.

This is why I’ve set up ourbbc.co.uk so you can have your say and tell the Government why the BBC must not be lost.

If you are concerned about coronavirus or are ever in doubt about the official advice, visit gov.uk/coronavirus for the latest information. This is a worrying time for us all, but by working together we can get through it.