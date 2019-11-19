'Politics is broken' says Independent candidate for Batley and Spen

Paul Halloran, Batley Borough Independent Party (Heavy Woollen District) candidate for Batley and Spen, officially launched his General Election campaign at the Luddites’ Memorial, in Liversedge, this weekend.

On Saturday, around 100 people from across the constituency turned out to support Mr Halloran, with less than 24 hours’ notice.

Paul Halloran - Campaign launch

Mr Halloran has lived in Batley and Spenborough with his family all his life.

He said: “The turnout to our campaign launch, on a wet and windy Saturday morning, was beyond humbling.

"None more so than the lady who had travelled on a bus with her two young daughters and baby in a pram.

"The bus didn’t pass the Luddites’ Memorial, so they walked half-way to get there.

"These were all real people who turned out to support me, no activists bussed in from other towns, but local people who care passionately about Batley and Spen and know that I do too.”

Paul is campaigning for a full range of NHS services delivered locally.

This includes restoring a full A&E department including intensive and high dependency care, and consultant-led maternity services at Dewsbury and District Hospital.

The Independent candidate is also campaigning for more school places for children and restoration of parental choice over preferred schools; a clean Brexit, restoring democracy and independence; taking back control of our borders, money and laws; a managed and controlled immigration system focusing on the specialist skills we need as a country.

Other topics he will push are to end mass, unskilled migration as well as a review and reduction in foreign aid; a crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour, particularly violent crime, drug-dealing and grooming gangs; an end to politically correct policing; and more support for our armed forces, including veterans, and increased investment in defence.

The Independent prospective parliamentary candidate (PPC) for Batley and Spen will be strongly campaigning against the proposed travellers’ site close to Junction 27 in Birstall.

This is because Mr Hollaran is listening to local residents and businesses and supporting their concerns relating to this proposed site.

It has been put forward the site in the wrong location and the PPC is urging the Labour-led Kirklees Council to review and reverse their decision on the plans.

Mr Holloran, who is a former professional rugby league player for Batley Bulldogs, said: “Batley and Spen has a very proud heritage but, over the last 40 years, we have been ignored and forgotten.

"The established political parties have failed us time after time.

“Politics is broken.

"This is why I'm standing as an Independent candidate in the General Election on December 12.

"I'm here to serve in the best interests of the people of Batley and Spen, to finally deal with the issues that for far too many years have been swept under the carpet.

"I'll be the voice who will not back down and I'll give my fellow constituents their voices back by dealing with the issues that matter to them.

“This election will be won by the people of Batley and Spen using their votes to show the rest of the country that we don’t follow, we lead.

"We’ve been ignored for too long. It’s time for us.”