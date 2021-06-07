Reform UK won't stand in by-election, with aim of "ousting Labour"
Reform UK has decided not to stand a candidate in the Batley and Spen by-election.
A party spokesman said it had discussions with Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party and Paul Halloran, who stood for the Heavy Woollen District Independents in 2019, but, like them, felt "no benefit would be served in a by-election that will have some 15 candidates".
Richard Tice, leader of Reform UK, said: “We do not want to split the vote and reduce chances of Labour being ousted.
"While do not support this Government, particularly with its approach to lockdowns, the Northern Ireland Protocol and its new globalist tax agenda, a Tory win would lead to an early election, possibly next year, and hopefully the final nail in Labour’s coffin.”