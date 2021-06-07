Reform UK won't stand in by-election, with aim of "ousting Labour"

Cleckheaton town centre, which forms part of the Batley and Spen constituency

A party spokesman said it had discussions with Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party and Paul Halloran, who stood for the Heavy Woollen District Independents in 2019, but, like them, felt "no benefit would be served in a by-election that will have some 15 candidates".

Richard Tice, leader of Reform UK, said: “We do not want to split the vote and reduce chances of Labour being ousted.