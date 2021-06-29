Three city mayors join Kim on final days of campaign trail

Kim Leadbeater with Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Liverpool Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram and Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis on the Batley Bulldogs pitch.

Ms Leadbeater Labour's candidate in Thursday's by-election, has been going door to door with her team in the constituency, often meeting people she knows or who have seen her work across the community in recent years.

She ended the day on Monday with a meeting at Batley Bulldogs where she answered questions from voters who had asked to hear her views on issues from the state of the roads to the need for new jobs and better apprenticeships.

She was joined by the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, and Liverpool Metro Mayor, Steve Rotheram.

Kim Leadbeater at Liversedge Tennis Club

Mr Rotheram said Ms Leadbeater was the only local candidate and that people respected her for speaking up for the whole constituency.

Mr Burnham said: "We need more strong, northern voices at Westminster and more women too.

"Batley and Spen couldn’t do better than Kim as their MP. She’s not a typical politician but she’s deeply rooted in the community she grew up in and she knows the changes the area needs because she lives here.

"Kim will use her boundless energy to take the concerns of local people to everyone from the Government, the council and - yes - the Labour Party where a local voice needs to be heard."

Afterwards the trio were joined by Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis on the Bulldogs' pitch.

Ms Leadbeater said: "I’m finishing my campaign just as I started it, talking to as many people as I can across the whole of Batley and Spen and listening to their concerns.

"My deep understanding of the local area means that if I’m elected on Thursday I’ll be able to hit the ground running and start getting things done straightaway - or at least as soon as I’ve caught up on some sleep!

"I’m incredibly proud of our area and am optimistic that it has a great future ahead.

"I’m sure, like me, most people will be relieved to see the circus leave town but I hope that by electing me they will know that instead of the world coming to Batley and Spen, I will be taking the voice of the people of Batley and Spen to Westminster on the local, national and international issues that matter to them."