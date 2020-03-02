Tracy Brabin to host event in Batley to mark International Women’s Day

Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen, is holding an event on Saturday to celebrate International Women’s Day and the area’s successful women.

The all-day event, which kicks off at 10am, will feature a marketplace of excellent local businesses run by women, charities and community groups run by and supporting women, as well as demonstrations, displays, live performances, a pop-up cafe and a host of guest speakers.

It is taking place at Batley Community Centre in Upper Commercial Street, Batley, WF17 5DH. Entry to the event is free and is open to all.

Businesswomen taking part include entrepreneurs who have set up their own perfume shops, make-up lines and gyms, as well as charities including Heckmondwike’s Rainbow Baby Bank and the Royal Voluntary Service.

Guest speakers include make-up artist Julia Townend who has spent the past 25 years working in the film and television industry and now runs her own studio in Batley, and local businesswoman Salma Karolia who founded Salma’s Beauty Academy based in the heart of the town centre.

Lin Davie, who has worked behind the scenes on hit TV series such as Gentleman Jack, Doctor Who and The Stranger in a career spanning 30 years will also be giving a talk at the event, with more exciting guest speakers still to be announced.

Cleckheaton-based Sarah Sutton School of Performing Arts will also be putting on live performances throughout the day in the main hall.

Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen, said: “We have so many brilliant, successful women in Batley and Spen and this is an opportunity to celebrate them.

“Women still face so many more challenges than men in business, the workplace and in everyday life. These women are prime examples that with hard work, talent and determination you can smash

these barriers and have successful career.

“This is an opportunity to meet local businesswomen in a wide range of different sectors, local charities and groups that support women, and to hear and learn from women at the top of their

game.”

A limited number of stalls are still available for local businesses and community groups to hire, and if you want to take part, please call Tracy Brabin’s office on 01924 900036 or email Ingrid.scott@parliament.uk.