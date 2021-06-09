Yorkshire Party candidate calls for better and safer roads

Corey Robinson is the Yorkshire Party candidate at the upcoming Batley and Spen by-election

Medical engineer Corey Robinson, who is the Yorkshire Party candidate for next month's Batley and Spen by-election, said: “Plenty of money goes on just patching up potholes, when we need long term improvements.

"The bill to fix Yorkshire’s roads has been allowed to grow to at least one billion and further delays will only let it grow more.”

In 2019, the Asphalt Industry Alliance estimated the cost of bringing Yorkshire and Humber’s roads up to standard as £1.04 billion.

“Until West Yorkshire gets the mass transit system it desperately needs, and other green transport technology, our economy will be road-based and we need investment to help drive the recovery and create job opportunities," he said.

"We also need far more electric car charging points and to increase the percentage of biofuels in non-electric cars to cut air pollution.”

The Yorkshire Party is also calling for more frontline police officers to improve road safety and cut drug-related crime.

Mr Robinson added: “We need a clampdown on speeding, uninsured, unlicensed, texting, drunk and drug-using drivers. They increase insurance costs for good drivers and endanger lives.

"But it can only happen with more frontline police with more funding for police resources.

"We’ve spoken to police officers on the doorstep who completely agree but they need more funding and officers. Let’s support the police to make the roads safer.”

Mr Robinson added: “We’ve knocked on thousands of doors in Batley and Spen. People want better, safer roads.

"The Tories in national government and Labour in local government have watched the problems grow and grow.