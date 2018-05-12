Popcorn Premiere films to focus on area’s reel people

A FREE public screening of 12 short films about the hidden stories of Batley and Dewsbury is to take place – with the stars as special guests.

The stars of the films will be special guests at the premiere, along with the film-makers, an invited audience, and members of the public.

The Underwater Hockey Club at Batley Baths.

Nancy Barrett, director of Creative Scene, said: “There are so many good things happening in our area. Dewsbury, Batley and the surrounding towns are on the up with a definite feel good factor taking place. We want to celebrate the positive and find that discovering more about the real people and places here, is an ideal way to do this.

“We hope people see north Kirklees in a new light.”

Over the past year Creative Scene, which uses Arts Council England funding to bring arts and culture to north Kirklees, commissioned film-maker Alistair I MacDonald to make a portrait of the diverse people and places in the area.

Alistair said: “Meeting so many characters and visiting some interesting places, particularly the historic mill which still uses the old looms, has been quite amazing. It is great to see the people and places come alive through this collection of films.”

He said highlights include the young designer creating his own clothing line through Arabic calligraphy; the hockey team from Batley winning underwater in Tasmania; the mobile dentists volunteering to keep Dewsbury smiling and Greenwoods shop where Billenium Bill has stood in the window for 90 years.

You can find out about the historic loom at the heart of Calderdale carpets, one of the last remaining carpet manufacturers in the country and discover more about The Rawsons at Thornhill Hall Farm where 270 cows graze; meet the owner of The Pie Shed café who makes her own tables as well as cakes; the monastic community who count Desmond Tutu as a member; the Heckmondwike Petanque Club playing for the Ashes and the Mill Brewery in Cleckheaton serving up Luddite Dark beer.

The event will include a special screening about Dewsbury Market, made especially by local film maker Simon Reed in his first paid commission, after years of filming as a hobby.

Simon said: “I absolutely loved visiting the market I know so well and talking to some familiar faces. It has been a great experience and challenge to create such a film and wonderful for it to then to be screened in my home town.”

Sue Baker from Greenwoods Shop.

Emma Maude, owner of The Pie Shed Cafe.

Steve Hemingway of The Mill Brewery in Cleckheaton.

Dewsbury Market.

Cows at Thornhill Hall Farm, Thornhill.