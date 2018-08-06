Potting Shed aims to be cut above the rest

The Potting Shed Spa in Batley has been named as a finalist in the North West Large Salon of the Year category at the Professional Beauty Regional Awards 2018.

Having wowed the judges, the salon has been named as one of the best within the region.

Commenting on the announcement, Sam Pearce owner and founder of the Potting Shed, said: “We have been working so hard over the past 12 months to deliver the exceptional service our clients deserve; and so, to have been recognised for this regionally is absolutely amazing.

“We now can’t wait to attend the Professional Beauty Regional Awards ceremony in October – now all we have to do is decide on what to wear.”

The Professional Beauty Regional Awards is the most prestigious and established awards scheme for the beauty, spa, nails and aesthetics markets, recognising those who make a real difference to the industry and encouraging their development.

Speaking of the Awards, Mark Moloney managing director of Professional Beauty, said: “The beauty industry is often one of the unsung heroes of the British economy – with many not realising that is employs over 300,000 individuals and generates £7bn in revenue.

“Through these awards we aim to champion the very best within out sector; those who have trained the hardest, developed the customer experience and those whose passion for beauty extends into everything they do.

“By holding the Regional Awards, we are able to seek out the sometimes-lesser known salons and spas that are exceptional at that they do.

“For the thousands of men and women who visit a salon and spa each year, it is because of these therapists that they experience the wonderful treatments which make them feel a million dollars, and as such, these businesses should be recognised for their expertise.”

The winners of the Regional Awards will be announced on October 21 during a gala dinner at the Principal Hotel in Manchester.

The event gathers together the best spas and salons in the country, to network and celebrate excellence.

Visit https://professionalbeauty.co.uk/RegionalAwards to find out more about the awards.