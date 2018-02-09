Praise your perfect pooch

Attention residents in the Batley and Spen area – do you have a dynamic Dalmatian, a lovely Labrador, perfect poodle, or magnificent mastiff?

Tracy Brabin MP has launched a new competition to celebrate all that is good about our four-legged friends.

All owners have to do to enter is send a picture of their pooch along with their pet’s name, age, breed, where they live and a brief explanation of why they are important to the family.

Ms Brabin decided that it was time that local dogs were shouted about after her dog Rocky won the Westminster Dog of the Year competition.

The MP said: “Rocky has been the glue in holding my family together since I became an MP and he is a best friend to both of my daughters – without him we would be lost.

“A dog can offer so much to families and individuals in terms of companionship and both physical and mental health, and I believe it’s important to celebrate that.”

The Dog’s Trust, the UK’s largest welfare charity, is supporting Ms Brabin in her search for Batley and Spen Dog of the Year.

The trust’s head of public affairs Claire Calder said: “The competition is a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the many benefits of dog ownership.

“We look forward to seeing the entries and hearing why constituents believe their four-legged family member would make such a worthy winner.”

People can email their entries to laura.looker@parliament.uk which the subject heading ‘Batley and Spen Dog of the Year’ or post them to Tracy Brabin MP, 286 Oxford Road, Gomersall, BD19 4PY by 5pm on Thursday 15 February.