Pub’s decade of excellence

A Mirfield pub has been honoured with a special award after it was featured in the Good Beer Guide for a decade.

Andy Kassube, chair of Heavy Woollen Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch, made a presentation to owners of The Old Colonial Mirfield, Tim and Carol Wood.

This is a great achievement for the couple and reward for all the hard work they have put into making the pub a longstanding success – and a venue very much at the heart of the community.

Mr Kassube said: “This award is not just about the quality of the real ale that is excellently kept at this pub, but about the welcoming atmosphere a visitor receives from the excellent team the couple have employed over a number of years.

“Generally, the staff are between the ages of 18 and 25, but Carol and Tim ensure they receive all the right training to pour the perfect pint.

“The pub has the feel of a good local and the conversation is always flowing among the regulars.

“To get in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide the pub has to be voted for by the members of the local branch and at present there are approximately 130 pubs vying to be chosen.

“It is no mean achievement to gain this accolade and is testament to the work the owners and their team have put to establishing the pub in the town.

“Tim has encouraged brewers from all over Yorkshire during his time at the pub and is always ready to champion a new brewery to the area.

“There are between three and four real ales available on handpump with generally one from Copper Dragon and three changing guests.”