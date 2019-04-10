Pub steams past rivals to win CAMRA award

A Dewsbury drinking establishment was right on track to win the Heavy Woollen Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch’s West Riding Pub of the Year Award.

Andy Kassube, chair of the CAMRA branch, presented the award to the West Riding Licensed Refreshment Rooms at Dewsbury Railway Station during a recent ceremony.

The venue was founded by Mike Field, a director of the Beerhouses Group which runs the pub, after 18 months of planning and is situated in what was a disused part of the Grade 2 listed railway station.

This pub has character and is packed with memorabilia from the railway industry to the brewing industry.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “Despite it keeping this sense of tradition the decoration and ambience of the rooms gives the bar’s rooms a genuine warmth.

“Mike admits when he had this idea he could not have imagined the awards and the popularity of the Wests which continues to grow both locally and nationally.

“Taking over the everyday running of the group is Mike’s stepdaughter Sarah Barnes, who has continued the work Mike started, but the Wests is always key to the success they enjoy because of its reputation for fantastic quality and choice.

“This award is not just for the quality of the real ale that is always superbly kept here but about the warm welcome you receive from the team at the Wests and from the locals who have supported this pub over such a long period.”