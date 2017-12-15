Punk rocks for Batley Food Bank

A collection of note will be held for Batley’s Food Bank at an annual Punk Rock concert.

A spokesman for the event said: “Last year we managed to fill up nearly three cars full of food and toiletries and raised £125 as well.

“The hope is that everyone attending the gig brings a tin of something for the food bank.”

The concert takes place on Saturday 23 December from 2.30pm and tickets, £15, are available from Jumbo Records (0113 245 5570), Crash Records (0113 243 6743) and We Got Tickets (http://www.wegottickets.com/event/411579).