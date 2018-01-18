Rail project signals new era for area

Network Rail’s latest work to upgrade signalling in Huddersfield and Dewsbury will take place this weekend as part of the Great North Rail Project.

On Saturday 20 January and Sunday 21 January, Network Rail workers will carry out the next stage of the project.

This will see old signalling technology ‘recontrolled’ from local line-side signal boxes to the state-of-the-art Rail Operating Centre in York.

Once completed, passengers will see a more reliable and modern railway which will improve journeys across the north.

Rail commuters are being advised to check if their services are running before they make their journeys.

Due to the nature of the work, no trains are able to run in, out or through Huddersfield and Dewsbury stations. Bus replacement services will be in operation to keep passengers travelling between Leeds, Manchester, Manchester Airport, Halifax, Wakefield, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Stalybridge and Bradford on the move.

The work will mean changes to TransPennine Express services from Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Scarborough, Hull, Manchester, Sheffield, Doncaster and Cleethorpes and customers are urged to check before they travel.

Rob McIntosh, route managing director at Network Rail, said: “This upgrade to the signalling system is a vital investment into the railway which will improve reliability and reduce the number of delays which passengers experience, as well as providing a more cost-effective railway for the taxpayer.

“There’s never an ideal time to work on the railway. I’d like to remind passengers to check before they travel and thank them for their patience whilst this work takes place. This investment will allow us to provide a more modern network for our communities.”