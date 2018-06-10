Rain set to return for Yorkshire over the coming week

The glorious weather could be set to come to a shuddering halt in Yorkshire as rain is predicted for the region over the coming week.

Monday is set to be cloudy for the majority of the day, with the possibility of rainy showers as the evening draws in.

Highs of 21C indicate that it could become quite a humid day, though.

We're fairly likely to see some rain in Yorkshire on Tuesday, particularly in the early hours of the morning.

It should clear up though but will still be overcast and cloudy for the majority, with highs of 17C.

On to Wednesday and a much more settled day, according to the Met Office.

There will be large periods of cloud overhead but highs of 19C are to be expected.

Thursday could see more rain for the region in the late morning through to early afternoon.

That will be book-ended by cloud in the morning and sunny spells in the afternoon with highs of 19C.

Friday is going to be largely cloudy with little chance of rain and highs of 18C.