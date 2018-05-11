Red letter day for new Pen Pal Club

Mencap in Kirklees visited Year 5 at Overthorpe CofE Academy last week.

The year group welcomed Rachel, who is supported by Mencap in Kirklees, and whose idea it was to launch the Pen Pal Club.

The club is an exciting new project which sees people supported by Mencap exchange a letter with a pupil.

A spokesman said: “Pen pals are a brilliant way to get members of different communities to interact with each other, reduce loneliness and break down barriers in peoples perceptions of others.

“Please contact Mencap team manager Dawn Wood on 01484 340811 if you would like your school or group to be involved in the Pen Pal Club.”