Reel people ‘a premiere attraction’

A screening of films about the Dewsbury and Batley areas has been hailed as ‘an overwhelming success’ creating a feel good factor for the towns.

Popcorn Premiere was shown at Dewsbury Town Hall on Friday 18 May and featured 12 short films about the people and places from the towns.

The two premiere launch screenings were attended by local MPs Tracy Brabin and Paula Sherriff and also Adele Poppleton, head of culture and vibrancy for Kirklees Council. A later screening saw members of the public as well as stars of the films attend, with a question and answer session involving film-makers Alistair Macdonald and Simon Reed.

Nancy Barrett, director of Creative Scene, which organised the event, said: “We made these films in the hope that people would see the hidden stories and view their towns from a different angle.

“The response from the public was overwhelming; they were thrilled to see their places shown in a positive light, and to hear the voices from the area reflecting the spirit of the place.”

Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen, said: “Creative Scene brings extraordinary work that blows people’s minds to this area. Each and every one of these films are wonderful to watch and bring a real boost and feelgood factor to our towns.”

Ken Speed, who run’s Ken’s Fruit and Veg stall on Dewsbury Market, said he was delighted to star in the film about town’s market.

He said: “I am up at 2.30am most mornings to get to the fruit and veg wholesalers but I agreed to stay up late tonight for the premiere, it was great to see and I really enjoyed it.”

The 12 films are now available to watch on line via this link https://tinyurl.com/y9x42gem

Visit www.creativescene.org.uk for more information about Popcorn Premiere.