Restaurant plan for former pub

A planning application to turn a former Dewsbury pub into a restaurant and takeaway has been submitted to Kirklees Council.

Dervish Grill Ltd has submitted the change of use application for the Royal Hotel in Ravensthorpe.

The application also asks for permission for the construction of a single storey extension to the rear, alterations to the front elevation, installation of extraction flue and new access to the rear of the pub, at 616, Huddersfield Road,

Other planning applications sumitted to the council include:

RECEIVED

S Gharda: Erection of single storey front, side and dormer extensions at 66 Manor Farm Drive, Soothill, Batley.

P Lathey: Erection of single storey and two storey side extension at 1053 Leeds Road, Woodkirk, Dewsbury.

Kirklees Council: Listed Building Consent for reroofing (within a Conservation Area) at Batley Baths And Recreation Centre, Cambridge Street, Batley.

S Ali: Erection of two storey side and rear and single storey front extensions at 183 Soothill Lane, Soothill, Batley.

M Akram: Change of use of first floor to self-contained flat at 83 Bradford Road, Cleckheaton.

R Drake: Erection of single storey side extension and porch at 4 Sunnybank Close, Scholes, Cleckheaton.

R Mahmood: Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of attached dwelling with detached outbuilding at 61 Caledonian Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

Masjid Ghusai: Non material amendment to previous permission 2015/92174 for demolition of existing dwelling and erection of three storey extension and internal alterations to extend existing mosque at 21-29 Warren Street, Saville Town, Dewsbury.

S Rafiq: Erection of two storey and single storey rear extension, single storey front extension and alterations, and detached double garage with store and formation of access to Fir Grove at 21 Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

M Liaqat: Erection of two storey front, side and rear extensions with new roof over (within a Conservation Area) at 15 Park Road, Westborough, Dewsbury.

M S Akram: Erection of two storey rear extension and front dormer window at 44 Cravendale Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Mr M Pandor: Work to trees within a conservation area at Blenheim House, Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

Staincliffe Fresh Grocers: Erection of single storey side extension with canopy, fence and wall and formation of ramp and raised platform at Staincliffe Fresh Grocers, 133 Halifax Road, Heckmondwike.

A Javeed: Erection of two storey side extension, porch to front and second floor extension at 190 Halifax Road, Heckmondwike.

Mr Iqubal: Erection of single and two storey rear and side extensions and alterations at 73 Mortimer Avenue, Healey, Batley.

J Bentham & S Goodall: Outline application for erection of one dwelling on land adjacent to 368 Norristhorpe Lane, Norristhorpe, Liversedge.

B G Grey: Conversion of existing derelict building to two dwellings and a holiday let, erection of detached stable block and change of use of land to extend domestic curtilage at Primrose Farm, Primrose Lane, Hightown, Liversedge.

K Phillips: Work to trees in CA at Flat 1, Pollard Hall, 279 Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

H Pollard: Erection of extensions to rear of 11 Lower Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

K Gough: Erection of single storey rear and side extensions at 10 Scott Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

Rossco Construction Services Ltd: Discharge condition 2 (parking) on previous permission 2016/94318 for prior approval for proposed change of use of agricultural building to one dwelling and associated operational development at Mount Pleasant Farm, Gomersal Lane, Gomersal.

M Payne: Demolition of existing dwelliing and erection of detached dwelling at The Poplars, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield.