Revealed: When you can use contactless payment to board a bus in West Yorkshire

Contactless bus payments for First passengers in West Yorkshire will start on January 18 as part of the firm’s efforts to speed up its journey times.

It means customers can switch from paying with cash to using their card or mobile, a change bosses say will make it easier to catch the bus, as they will not need to worry about having the right change for their bus fare.

First hopes the new technology will speed up bus journey times and reverse a trend of recent years where extra buses have had to be added to local services because of delays caused by congestion. Paper tickets up to the value of £30 can be paid for with contactless, where customers request a ticket from the driver, present their card or mobile and get a receipt along with a ticket.

Payment cards displaying the contactless logo from Visa, Mastercard or Maestro logo can be used and Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay and bPay are also accepted.

Mobile ticketing, where customers download a ticket in advance via an online application, is already being offered by First.

Paul Matthews, Managing Director of First West Yorkshire, said: “The introduction of contactless payments alongside our success with mobile ticketing is pivotal as we continue to make bus travel a convenient, simple and attractive experience for our customers. Use of mTickets is exceeding our expectations and continues to grow daily, so I fully expect customers to welcome and grasp contactless bus travel with the same enthusiasm.”

Contactless is set to launch across First West Yorkshire bus services in Leeds, Bradford, Halifax and Huddersfield from January 18. For more information visit www.firstgroup.com.