RSPCA warrant for Dewsbury woman who neglected pets

A warrant has been issued for a Dewsbury woman after four rabbits being kept at her home were found dead, along with two guinea pigs.

A fifth rabbit, called Ginger, was picked up by an RSPCA officer after being spotted sitting under a car on Broomer Street. Enquiries led him to the house of Rachel Louise Goodwin.

Goodwin was scheduled to appear before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday but failed to attend.

In her absence she was found guilty of one count of causing unnecessary suffering and four counts of failing to meet the needs of the animals.

RSPCA inspector Kris Walker said: “My colleague went to Goodwin’s house to see if the rabbit belonged to her but soon became concerned and I and the police attended.

“We were faced with an absolutely heartbreaking scene.

“The dead rabbits and guinea pigs were in hutches in the garden. Some were much more decomposed than others so clearly some of them had been living there alongside the bodies.

“Veterinary evidence suggested one of the rabbits, called Spike, had been dead for around three days, while rabbits Rihanna and Selena had been dead for as little as 24 hours.

“Half of guinea pig Tinkerbell’s body was missing so it was impossible to say how long Tinkerbell had been dead.

“The hutches were absolutely filthy and there was no food or water.”

Inspector Walker added: “We presume that Ginger was loose and therefore had access to grass which is probably the reason for this rabbit’s survival.”