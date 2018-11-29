Salvation Army hospice concert

The Salvation Army in Mirfield is hosting a free Christmas carol concert to raise funds for Kirkwood Hospice on Sunday, December 2 at 6.30pm.

The concert will feature vocal soloist Kathie Ryan and there will be plenty of festive favourites from The Salvation Army’s own singing group and brass band.

Every year, The Salvation Army organises a free carol concert as an opportunity to bring the community together for carol singing and to raise funds for the hospice.

Lieutenant Susan Chisholm, co-leader of the Salvation Army church in Mirfield, said: “For a number of people attending the church, the hospice has provided valuable care to family members and friends, providing an opportunity at Christmas to thank the staff for their care and to raise funds to help continue their good work.

“Not only will our carol concert be a great opportunity to raise funds for the Kirkwood Hospice for the work they do throughout the year, we’re looking forward to bringing our community together for a light-hearted carol concert, with something for everyone and especially for plenty of singing.”

Alongside this fundraising carol concert, The Salvation Army will be running its annual Christmas present appeal, receiving new unwrapped donations of toys until Friday, December 14 for children who otherwise would not receive a gift this Christmas.

There is also a Messy Christmas event (Christmas crafts, activities and teaching for all ages) on Sunday, December 16 at 3pm (priced £1 per person).