Sarah’s kindest cut for group

A Dewsbury woman proved to be top of the crops when she shaved her locks off to raise funds and awareness for a mental health group.

Sarah Thompson completed her hair-raising feat during a fundraising event at Dewsbury adventure playground.

Close shave: Sarah makes the cut for TakeTen.

Thanks to Sarah’s efforts TakeTen, mental health and suicide peer support group, managed to raise almost £500.

This money will help to fund arts and crafts and help the group gain charitable status.

Her hair is now going to be donated to The Little Princess Trust which provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young adults up to the age of 24, who have lost their own locks due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Sarah said beforehand: “I will be shaving off my hair to raise awareness of mental health and to try dispel some of the stigma that comes with hidden illnesses.”

Stevie Oliver, founder of TakeTen, said: “I am so proud of the whole team.

“We all have some connection to mental health and its fantastic we have the support of each other.

“The idea of the group was to bring people together to help and support each other, and to try to give people a new purpose in life.

“We can’t take away mental health illness but what we can do is raise awareness and try remove stigma, which in turn helps others with the understanding of the issues.

“This first fundraising event for TakeTen, held at Dewsbury adventure playground, was just fantastic.”

TakeTen runs every Wednesday between 10am and 2.30pm at Dewsbury Town hall.

The group launches TakeTen Juniors at Crow Nest Park adventure playground next Thursday (20th September) 4pm to 8pm.