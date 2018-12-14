School visit sparks mayoral memories

The Mayor of Kirklees, Councillor Gwen Lowe, took a trip down memory lane when she visited her former school.

Coun Lowe made a very special visit to Manorfield Infant and Nursery School in Batley earlier this month.

The mayor met with the school councillors at Manorfield, aged between five and seven years old, and gave an inspiring speech to the young children in a special assembly about her ambitions as a child.

A school spokesman said: “The mayor enjoyed her visit and said that it had brought back some wonderful memories of her time at the school. We are keen to continue links with the mayor and will welcome her back for future school events.”