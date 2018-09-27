Search on for missing man last seen in Dewsbury

North Yorkshire Police have renewed an appeal for a North Deighton man.

55 year-old Neil Smith has not made contact with family and friends since he was last seen on Monday 3 September 2018 in the Leeds Road area of Dewsbury.

It is believed that Neil could be in the Cumbria area although it is possible he has moved around the country.

Neil is 5’ft 11ins tall of stocky build. He was driving a black BMW 1 Series (reg number PN12 CRU) which remains unaccounted for.

Officers continue to appeal to the public for information as to his whereabouts.

If you think you might have seen Neil, or have any information, please contact North Yorkshire Police.

Please dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room. If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999.