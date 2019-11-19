Search party to head out for missing pensioner after frost hits Kirklees

The Dewsbury community are gathering a search party for a missing 81-year-old man after a night of freezing temperatures hit Kirklees.

Colin Vasey has been missing since Sunday and he is thought to be wearing pyjamas and a dark blue dressing gown.

Missing Dewsbury man Colin Vasey, 81

A search party will set off from the Huntsman Inn, in Dewsbury, on Chidswell Lane, at 12.30pm.

MISSING: Police concerned for welfare of missing Dewsbury pensioner after night of freezing temperatures

Detective Inspector Stephanie Fox of Kirklees CID, said: “We urgently need to find Colin. It was very cold last night and remains cold today and the clothing we believe he is wearing is completely unsuitable for the harsh conditions.

“We urgently need to find him to ensure he is OK and to reunite him with his family.”

A representative of the party said: "We setting off from the Huntsman Inn, in Dewsbury at half 12 to search for Colin.

"It was incredibly cold last night so we need as many people to help as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1104 of 17/11.